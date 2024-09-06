CAM’RON IS TIRED OF DENZEL WASHINGTON DOING ACTION MOVIES AT ALMOST 70 YEARS OLD

Cam’ron has shared his thoughts on Denzel Washington‘s recent career, admitting that he’s tired of seeing the legendary actor appear in action movies in his old age.

Killa Cam voiced his candid opinion on his and Ma$e‘s sports talk show It Is What It Is on Tuesday (September 3) while bemoaning how a lot of new content lacks creativity and simply recycles stuff from the past, citing the upcoming Rambo 6: New Blood as an example.

“I’m not watching Rocky beat Rambo at 78 years old, man. I’m not watching that, bro. I refuse,” he said, before turning his attention to Washington’s Equalizer franchise.

“I love Denzel Washington as an actor; I’m not watching him do karate at 71 years old and all that. I love him, he’s a great actor, but when n-ggas start doing karate in they 70s, I can’t believe the movie. I can’t fuck with Denzel being the Equalizer at 70.”

Though Cam’ron may not be a fan of some of Denzel’s continued action roles, he recently attached himself to a film-adjacent project.

Last month, it was revealed that he will appear on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s forthcoming concept album inspired by the 1979 cult classic The Warriors.

The Dipset rapper will voice the New York borough of Manhattan, adding to an already star-studded cast that includes Ghostface Killah and RZA as Staten Island.

Additional guests include original Warriors actors James Remar and David Patrick Kelly, Colman Domingo, Billy Porter, Latin singer and actor Marc Anthony and Big Pun’s son Chris Rivers.