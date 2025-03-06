Cam’ron Regrets Not Working With Eminem & Nas: ‘That Would Have Been Sensational’

Cam’ron has revealed that he wished he had collaborated with Eminem and Nas during his rap career.

Asked on his YouTube series Talk With Flee about artists he wished he had worked with, Killa Cam admitted regret over not releasing music with the two rap icons.

“There was a time, probably when we first came out in the late ’90s, ‘early 00s, I wanted to work with Eminem when his career was taking off and my career with Dipset was taking off,” he answered.

“I wanted to do a record with Eminem because he’s super-duper lyrical. I can be super-duper lyrical. I dumb a lot of my shit down for my audience but I thought that would have been a sensational record.”

He added: “The other person would be Nas. That would be the other artist I would have loved to work with at one time.”

Though they have yet to joined forc on wax, Cam’ron and Eminem are both rumored to be making cameos in Happy Gilmore 2.

In a recent Instagram post promoting Talk With Flee, the Harlem native posed with his staff and wrote: “Put the whole team in da movie. #HappyGilmore2.”

