By Chilufya Tayali

I have told you that President Hichilema is ruthless dictator who has launched a serious attack on all systems of Govt to make sure he removes, all those perceived not to be with him or can stand up to him.

Remember, he started with the Magistrates, then the DPP, he later went to the High Court and he is now hammering the Supreme Court with a particular focus on the Deputy Chief Justice.

This man will wreak the Country and many of you will realise when it is too late.

Parliament is almost under siege with a UPND cadre, debating as a Speaker, all they need are numbers and they are warm and dry.

The useful idiots cheering the barring of Bowman and Malanji will realise when it is too late, that, they can’t even talk when hunger will strike them.

Honestly how can a judge ask for K20,000 even if he is so compromised.

I read the story and it doesn’t make sense. How stupid can a judge be to allow a party in a matter he is handling to meet him and assure him that he has won the case.

Who ever is the complainant is just a hire gun being used to shoot down these Judges.

