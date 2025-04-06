Can a Minister or MP Fire a Parliamentary Staff

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Can a Minister or MP Fire a Parliamentary Staff

Minister of Mines and Minerals and Minerals Development Minister Paul C Kabuswe has suspended his personal assistant to Kabuswe’s Constituency office.



This is according to a letter circulating on social-media.

I wonder if an MP or Minister has powers to suspended or fire parliamentary liason officers appointed by the National Assembly.



But what we know is that there is a big scandal brewing around Kabuswe and his boys.



He recently locked up one of the assistants in police custody for allegedly stealing millions from him..



Anyway…

Details coming

