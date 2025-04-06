Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Can a Minister or MP Fire a Parliamentary Staff



Minister of Mines and Minerals and Minerals Development Minister Paul C Kabuswe has suspended his personal assistant to Kabuswe’s Constituency office.





This is according to a letter circulating on social-media.



I wonder if an MP or Minister has powers to suspended or fire parliamentary liason officers appointed by the National Assembly.





But what we know is that there is a big scandal brewing around Kabuswe and his boys.





He recently locked up one of the assistants in police custody for allegedly stealing millions from him..





Anyway…



Details coming