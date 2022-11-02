CAN PF CADRES STOP HOOLIGANISM- Hon Obvious Mwaliteta

Hon Obvious Mwaliteta

CAN PF CADRES STOP HOOLIGANISM

I hereby order the removal of everyone hiding in the name of a cadre in bus stations and markets in Luangwa District and the rest of Lusaka Province.

I am warning Patriotic Front (PF) cadres against hooliganism in public places and underscore that whoever is practising thuggery is on their own and the law will bite such a masquerader.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) is a party of order and President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to put a stop to cadreism has remained Party and Government policy, which every citizen must adhere to regardless of political affiliation.

I wish to warn PF cadres pretending to be UPND members for purposes of continued hooliganism against facing the full wrath of the law.

Furthermore, I have concerns on why some constituencies in Lusaka Province are not disbursing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in their communities when in other provinces alot of CDF-led developmental activities are happening.

I have information that some opposition-inclined office bearers are playing politics to frustrate Government efforts but I wish to state that the UPND Government is an organized Government that could not be derailed by any individual or group teaming up to frustrate its developmental agenda.

To the residents of Chikoma Ward in Luangwa District, I am urging you to vote for the UPND Candidate, Mr Francis Njovu. President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND are the only hope for Zambia.

I am in Luangwa District to drum up support for the UPND Chikoma Ward candidate ahead of Friday’s polls and UPND victory is certain. It is clear in black and white that we in the UPND mean well for this country as evidenced by the numerous achievements we have scored so far.

I am accompanied here by Campaign Manager William Banda, Deputy Campaign Manager Anderson Banda, Lusaka Province IPS James Sichomba and other UPND Lusaka Province party officials.

I thank you.

Obvious Mwaliteta

Lusaka Province UPND Chairperson

#lusaka1