Can the dead economy afford 250 members of Parliament?- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
90 more seats?
● The Chamber cannot host the new number-250? You will need to build a new Parliament.
●Can the dead economy afford them? Landcruisers, parliamentary offices, salaries and allowances and hefty gratuities?
● He will use the delimitation process to give himself guaranteed process so that even if he loses elections, he holds onto power.
We don’t need this process, we don’t need this circus at all!
Let’s devote our effort in preparing for the 2026 general election as the financial and logistics resources required are mammoth and let government focus on reducing the high cost of living and reviving the economy.
Remember, there is nothing wrong with the 2016 Constitution.
Mwambas articles usually lack research, depth and substance. Zambia has the third lowest representation in parliament compared to her neighbours. Here are the statistics by number, population and GDP; MALAWI has a population of 20.9 million , GDP of USD12.71 and 193. MPS. ZIMBABWE has population of 16.1 Million GDP of USD35.23 and 360 MPS, BOSTWANA has a population of 2.48 Million GDP of USD19.6billion and 57 MPS, NAMIBIA population of 2.96 Million has GDP of USD 12.35 billion with 146 MPS, ANGOLA population of 36.75 million, GDP of USD84.82 Billion with 220 MPS, DRC population of 102.4 million GDP of 66.38billion with 608 MPS, TANZANIA has a population of 66.62 million GDP of USD 79.06 billion with 393 MPS, MOZAMBIQUE has a population of 33.64 million GDP of 20.95billion with 250 MPS and Zambia has a population of 19.6 million GDP of USD 27.58 with 156 MPS. it’s clear that Zambia is third least represented among it’s neighbours with a sizeable population and relatively better economy. What Mwamba is staying is without fact and substance.