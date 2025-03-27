Can the dead economy afford 250 members of Parliament?- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

90 more seats?



● The Chamber cannot host the new number-250? You will need to build a new Parliament.



●Can the dead economy afford them? Landcruisers, parliamentary offices, salaries and allowances and hefty gratuities?



● He will use the delimitation process to give himself guaranteed process so that even if he loses elections, he holds onto power.



We don’t need this process, we don’t need this circus at all!





Let’s devote our effort in preparing for the 2026 general election as the financial and logistics resources required are mammoth and let government focus on reducing the high cost of living and reviving the economy.





Remember, there is nothing wrong with the 2016 Constitution.