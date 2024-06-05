Can Zambia learn lessons from ANC ´loss´?

…as South Africa ponders coalition govt

Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:

5th June 2024

The history of democracy and change in Africa and beyond is scrolled in blood and sweat from victors to the vanquished but often, players fail to learn from it.

Like death and taxes, change is the only thing certain in any government.

Take for instance in Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda ruled for 27 years with a firm hand from independence in 1964 until Zambians said ´enough is enough´ in 1991 cutting short his term by three years following escalating calls for early polls amidst food shortages and general despondency.

Once omnipotent and omnipresent, KK was pelted and booed out of Independence stadium during a soccer march, it was horrible to fathom.

In South Africa today, the ruling party in the continents richest nation has crumbled under its own weight of broken promises of a prosperity for the people, shelter, clean water, and undisrupted power supply.

Instead of a majority the ruling ANC has enjoyed for three decades since the scrapping of apartheid, Nelson Mandela´s party only bagged 40pc of the total vote cast.

The partially white John Steenhuisen led Democratic Alliance (DA) came second while the surprise third is M´konto Wesize (MK), Jacob Zuma led party formed only five months ago with no nationwide structures or clear manifesto.

Reasons the Cyril Ramaphosa ANC has lost full control of the house are many, but analysts have reduced them to these—escalating crippling loadshedding, even as they import power from Zambia, failure to reduce poverty, create jobs and arrogance. Does this sound familiar?

Now ANC must negotiate with either DA or MK to form a government since they lost the majority but a coalition with MK looks elusive because Uzuma doesn’t want his foe and successor to have the presidency, a marriage with Julius Malema isn’t tannable because he wants EFF to have the Minister of Finance post, ANC wont bite.

In India, Prime, Narendra Modi´s party the BJP also lost a majority grip in the world’s largest democracy due to ´arrogance´ after calling Muslims in the most populous nation on earth infiltrators´. Sounds familiar. Modi 73 is Hindu.

Modi who goes in office for a third term will also need a coalition to rule, albeit coalitions aren’t totally new in India but scorned upon.

Analysts say a political development in one part of the globe often affects other parts of the world although one size doesn’t fit all but it’s fair to assume.

IS THE WIND OF CHANGE BLOWING NIGH?

Look at the wind of change in 1990 that saw the mighty Soviet Union fall flat on its belly and later blew to Zambia and other parts of Africa, or the Arab Spring? examples abound.

Is the wind of change blowing yet again following the loss of majority in South Africa and India? Could it come to Zambia, Malawi etc?

In 2020 and 2021, almost all leaders that sought re-election from Washington to Lusaka and many others lost elections as the bug called COVID-19 was weaponised by various opposition leaders following a total shut down of the global economy.

Zambia for instance is experiencing similar things that occurred in 2020, straight from a deadly cholera epidemic, a crippling food crisis where up to six million citizens face starvation according to OXFAM and a debilitating power shortage of up to beyond 12 hours a day. Could a cocktail get worse than this?

Analysts say it is hard to tell the outcome except that what has happened in South Africa bears strong semblance to the prevailing situation in Zambia.

Back to history then, ´ask not whom the bell tolls for…it tells for thee!”

If I were an advisor to the presidency in Zambia today, I would review the polls in SA and India to avoid their predicament as the cost of living in the country rises beyond the reach of many according to the catholic led JCTR.

When the going gets tough, the touch shave their legs! Those that fail to learn from history risk repeating it.

—

Amb. Anthony Mukwita´s latest book ´China in Africa the Zambia story´ is available on Amazon, Takealot, Bookworld and Grey Matter.