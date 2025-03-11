Canada’s largest province Ontario Slaps 25% Electricity Tarrifs On U.S

Canada’s largest province, Ontario, has announced a 25 per cent surcharge on electricity exports to the United States in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, addressing a press conference in Toronto on Monday, said the tariff takes effect immediately.

The tariff will impact 1.5 million Americans in Minnesota, New York, and Michigan, who rely on power from Canada’s most populous province.

Ford made it clear that Ontario would not back down.

“If the United States escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” he warned.

“I feel terrible for the American people who didn’t start this trade war. This is on one person, President Trump.”

The surcharge comes despite Trump’s decision to temporarily delay some of his tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods for one month. Ford dismissed the reprieve as meaningless, as it is uncertain what positive impact it would have.

The new market rules require any electricity generator selling to the U.S. to add the 25 per cent surcharge, which Ontario estimates will generate between CA$300,000 ($208,000) and CA$400,000 ($277,000) daily.

According to Ford, the revenue will support Ontario workers, families, and businesses.

The move is part of Canada’s retaliation against US tariffs, which have already targeted American products such as orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles, and certain paper products.

Trump’s trade policies have also drawn immediate retaliation from Mexico and China.

Ford estimated that the electricity tariff would add approximately CA$100 ($69) per month to affected American households’ bills.

Trump’s trade policies have already sparked tensions across North America as he has urged U.S. automakers to shift production from Canada and Mexico to the U.S. while threatening new tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminium, and dairy products.

Last week, he temporarily postponed a 25 per cent tariff on vehicles and auto parts traded under the USMCA after discussions with executives from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

“Until these tariffs are off the table for good, Ontario will not relent,” he said.

“He changes his mind every day, but if he continues to attack Canada, I will do whatever it takes to maximize the pain,” Ford said, adding that many Republican politicians privately disagree with Trump but are too afraid to speak out.

Ontario’s Energy Minister Stephen Lecce warned that the electricity tariff could have broader consequences, as the three affected states often resell Ontario’s electricity to others.

“It is regrettable that we are in this situation,” he said.