CANADA’S PM JUSTIN TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION



• Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he intends to step down as the country’s prime minister, leaving office once a new ruling party leader is chosen.





• Canada’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new leader is chosen, he said.





• Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party for 11 years and prime minister for nine, was facing a mounting set of crises, from Donald Trump’s tariff threats to the resignation of key allies and disastrous opinion polls.



