Canadian actor, Keanu Reeves has opened up on his obsession with dying because he’s been thinking about d£ath all the time.

The Hollywood actor joined author China Miéville on the BBC to promote their new novel, The Book of Elsewhere, which features an immortal character.

‘I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time,’ the Matrix vet told BBC News on Monday.

The John Wick star added that he’s trying to keep the focus on death in perspective.

‘Hopefully, it’s not crippling, but hopefully, it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,’ he explained.

The Book of Elsewhere draws inspiration from the popular BRZRKR comic book series, created by Keanu Reeves.

‘I love the images,’ Keanu said of comic books. ‘I love words and storytelling and I love the way that you can have this engagement that overlays.

‘And so you can look at the art and then you can follow the story.’