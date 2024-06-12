CANADIAN HIGH COMMISIONER TO ZAMBIA PAYS COURTESY CALL ON POLICE IG

June 11, 2024 – The High Commissioner of Canada to Zambia His Excellency Kyle Nunas had called upon the Zambia Police Service to increase Police women participation in Peacekeeping Missions.

He said this will boost the image of the Police Service at global level on gender equality.

His Excellence Nunas said this today when he paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba at Police Headquarters in Lusaka.

Mr. Musamba who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration Alita Mbahwe, said it is gratifying that the Canadian government has continued to play a critical role in offering support to the Zambia Police Service as evidenced by the ongoing Elsie initiative project whose aim is to ensure meaningful participation of women officers in the United Nations Peacekeeping operations.

Canada through the ELSIE initiative came on board in 2019 with a Barrier Assessment Project, whose objective was to identify what reasons hinder women Police officers from participating in Peacekeeping operations.

Currently, Zambia Police Service has a total of 45 per cent of women Police officers deployed in Peacekeeping Missions.

Issued by the Police Public Relations Unit.