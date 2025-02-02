Canadian leaders say they’re ‘prepared’ to fight Trump’s trade war

Canadian political leaders on Saturday vowed that they are “prepared” to fight back against Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Trump this weekend formally put into place tariffs that are even unpopular among some of his strongest Republican allies, resulting in mockery from observers.

Canadian political leaders acted fast.

Justin Trudeau, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada, said, “The United States has confirmed that it intends to impose 25% tariffs on most Canadian goods, with 10% tariffs on energy, starting February 4. I’ve met with the Premiers and our Cabinet today, and I’ll be speaking with President Sheinbaum of Mexico shortly. We did not want this, but Canada is prepared.”

“I’ll be addressing Canadians later this evening,” he added.

He wasn’t the only one.

Mark Joseph Carney, a Canadian economist and politician who was the 8th governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013, also weighed in.

“The tariffs imposed by the United States today are a clear violation of our trade agreements and require the most serious trade and economic responses in our history,” Carney said.