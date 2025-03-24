Canadian singer Grimes reveals shock health diagnosis

Canadian singer and songwriter, Grimes has revealed she has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD and believes she is likely also dyslexic.

The 37-year-old star shared the news with her fans as she hit out at an account called ‘ADHD Memes’ which had posted a screengrab of an X post.

It read: ‘I saw a TikTok about how excessive reading in childhood is a sign of dissociation and I can’t stop thinking about it.’

Grimes, who shares three children with Elon Musk, responded to the post while offering insight into her own diagnosis.

‘I have to say, there’s this subculture of I guess “mental health” accounts that I actually think are like extreme info hazards,’ she said.

‘Got diagnosed w ADHD/ autism this year and realized I’m prob dyslexic which is why I can’t spell without spellcheck.’

She said that if she had known that she had ADHD and autism as a child, ‘I would have worked so much less hard’ and would have been put on medication for the conditions.

The Genesis singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, also argued that her ‘weird obsessions and motivations’ would likely have been viewed as ‘pathological’ at the time.

‘I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me, but I’m glad I overcame them,’ she wrote.

She then said she believes a ‘huge percentage’ of ADHD diagnoses are related to ‘screen addiction and dopaminergic burnout.’

Grimes’ shocking admission comes amid her ongoing battle with Elon Musk over the care of their children.

The mother of three of Musk’s 13 known children has feuded with the world’s richest man for months.

Most recently, Grimes said she has ‘begged’ the DOGE chief and ‘tried legal recourse’ to keep their children away from the White House and out of the spotlight as her four-year-old son X AE A-XII was repeatedly pictured in the Oval Office and at CPAC.

‘I have tried begging the public and my kids dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse,’ Grimes wrote on the social media platform owned by her ex earlier this month.

Her remarks came in response to a thread criticizing her response to protecting children from online discourse, with X users saying she should be protecting her children from online trolls.

‘I unfortunately do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet,’ the singer said.

‘I’ve seen young ppl destroyed by the internet too. The state of my children’s lives being public is of grave concern to me and I think about how to solve this every day.

‘It’s insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this. I would hope there was some law that would allow a parent to veto small children from living public lives but I don’t even trust the law to help me now if I tried to invoke it tbh.’