CANCEL MINING LICENSES IN LOWER ZAMBEZI, CSOs TELL GOVT

By Shem Malinda

A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has urged the government to cancel the license that permits Mwembeshi Resources Limited to carry out mining activities in Lower Zambezi National Park.

WWF Zambia Chief External Engagement Officer Fungai Musana says that allowing mining activities in a sanctuary defeats the government’s green economy agenda.

And, Conservation Advocates Co-Founder and Director Mehluli Batakathi says the policy inconsistency by the government that has led to mineral extraction in the park is worrisome as residents and wildlife will be displaced.

Meanwhile, Mwembeshi Resources Limited Corporate Affairs Manager Oliver Shalala is confident that wildlife and mining can co-exist in the park after investing in modern technology.