Cancel your Trip to Kasumbalesa and arrest the Culprits at Mulungushi House- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Cancel your Trip to Kasumbalesa and arrest the Culprits at Mulungushi House

Government caused the insecurity, the Defence and Security Forces should just march to Mulungushi House and arrest the culprits.

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Government spent the whole year exporting almost all the maize stocks including the national strategic food reserves.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mutolo Phiri last week announced that the country has a paltry 342,000 metric tonnes. This is one and half month’s supply of maize for mealie-meal production for national consumption.

The bumper harvest of 2020/2021 was a historical record of 3.6 million metric tonnes followed by Zambia’s third largest maize crop of 3.4 million tonnes produced in 2021/2022 season.

Zambia’s annual consumption is about 2.4million metric tons and therefore the country had 1.5 million tonnes of surplus maize available for exports in the 2021/22 period.

So I don’t understand what the Service Chiefs are doing at Kasumbalesa Border instead of marching to Mulungushi House which houses Ministry of Agriculture and arrest the culprits that have caused national insecurity.