Candace Owens Claims “Gangster Rap” Was Created By Feds To “Destroy Black American Values”

Candace Owens shared a conspiratorial take on hip-hop and “gangster rap” on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, sparking passionate debate on social media. The conservative media pundit argued that the genre was created by the Feds to “destroy black American values.” Despite ample backlash online, she promised to never change her mind on the topic.

“Gangster rap was never black culture,” she began. “It was created by the Feds, who proferred deals to homosexual black men in prison and then turned them into artificial celebrities. The goal was to create false idols to destroy black American values. I will never change my mind on this.”

The topic eventually found its way to hip-hop legend Ice Cube, who wrote back on X: “We called it Reality Rap the industry coined it Gangsta Rap. The fans wanted gangsta rap and that’s what they got. The Feds didn’t write none of my sh*t. I’m a real MC.” In the replies, fans shared their support for Cube. One user posted: “I’m disinclined to trust govt or believe almost literally anything good about it – and I know how incompetent it is. Aint no way in hell a govt agent wrote literally any of your stuff I’ve ever heard. Far too intelligent.”

It’s far from the first time Owens has made headlines for her opinion on hip-hop. Earlier this year, she argued that Ice Spice’s song, “Think U The Sh-t (Fart),” was setting society back a step. She also sat down with Kanye West for a full interview.

Gangster rap was never black culture. It was created by the Feds, who proferred deals to homosexual black men in prison and then turned them into artificial celebrities. The goal was to create false idols to destroy black American values.



I will never change my mind on this. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 20, 2024