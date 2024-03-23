Candace Owens fired from Daily Wire

Far-right influencer, Candace Owens has been fired from her hosting job at the Daily Wire over her repeated promotion of antisemitism.

The company announced on Friday that Candace no longer works with the Daily Wire after three years of working as a commentator for the network.

“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” Daily Wire cofounder and CEO Jeremy Boreing announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday morning.

Owens also confirmed on X that she would no longer be working with the Daily Wire, writing, “The rumors are true — I am finally free,” before redirecting her followers to her website, adding, “There will be many announcements in the weeks to come.”

In a separate tweet, she linked to her YouTube channel, telling her followers she would be resuming posting content on there “after a brief hiatus.”

Sources with direct knowledge tell us it was squarely over what the Daily Wire honchos saw as antisemitism, and the firing went down early this week.

Candace and fellow Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro have had a very public feud recently on social media over their opposing views on the Israel-Gaza conflict, with TMZ reporting that the last straw for the Daily Wire was her March 8 appearance on the “Fresh and Fit” podcast.

TMZ said Daily Wire execs had previous conversations with Candace in an attempt to understand her position as they didn’t want to censor her — but they felt the podcast incident crossed the line.

Her dismissal comes shortly after Candace addressed her feud with Ben when she was on “The Breakfast Club” Thursday, saying she was not anti-Israel or antisemitic but is simply against all forms of genocide.