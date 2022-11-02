CANDIDATE DIES WHILE ATTENDING RECRUITMENT INTERVIEWS UNDER CORRECTIONAL SERVICE

A male candidate only identified as Stain of Kabwe’s Kawama overspill has collapsed and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kabwe Central Hospital, whilst attending the on-going selection process for Warders under the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS)

According to information reaching our News desk, Eight other prospecting candidates are receiving treatment at Kabwe Central Hospital where they were rushed to in unconscious state after falling off a running challenge of the selection process for correctional service officers.

When contacted by for a comment Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe who could not give more details on the development said health authorities have since launched investigating to ascertain the cause of the casualties.

Mr Mwanakampwe has appealed for calm among members of the public pending a detailed official communication from relevant authorities.

Stain a mobile money booth operator at Masiye junction along the Hospital – Mukobeko road was one of the thousands of young people trying their lucky to get a job in the recently advertised opportunities under the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS).

-Power FM