Candidates that had withdrawn from the Kwacha and Kabushi by elections have written to ECZ notify that they have decided to participate in the elections

THE two candidates that had withdrawn from the Kwacha and Kabushi by elections, Lawrence Kasonde and Joseph Yombwe respectively, have written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) notify that they have decided to participate in the elections.
According to correspondence obtained the two have since notified the Commission that they want to run in the by election which was put off partly because the other candidates had withdrawn and the legal battles.
Ishi mbushi nashikale fye. Tekwangala uku nangu ukwangasha abantu. Let only serious contestants contest, not idiots who take politics like a game of hide and seek. STUPID IDIOTS.