can’t we sit down and agree on non contentious clauses such as delimitation and proportional representation- Chama North PF MP Yotam Mtayachalo

Chama North PF MP Yotam Mtayachalo writes:



Look at the constitutional reforms from 2010,2020 now 2025 we have been shooting down even progressive clauses which can help the country.





I think as a nation we need at times to work together both opposition and ruling party on matters of national interest unfortunately eshi it is all politics which is not helping the country.





Surely can’t we sit down and agree on non contentious clauses such as delimitation and proportional representation so that the bill which will be tabled before parliament is a product of consensus building?





Further, divided big constituencies will bring more economic benefits to our people through increased CDF to various districts and above all mps will frequently interact with the voters because currently it is very costly for mps to cover certain constituencies such as chama north as the furthest ward are more than 400km one way.





Therefore as a country there is need to elavate our politics to a higher level where opposition,ruling party and other stakeholders meet and discuss what is best for the country than everytime politicking.