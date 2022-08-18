RECKLESS DRIVER CAUSES DEATH OF LUSAKA TRAFFIC COP

A statement by the Zambia Police Service reads…

17th August, 2022- Kamwala Police traffic recorded a Fatal Road Traffic Accident Involving a Traffic Police Officer which occurred today August 17, 2022 at 11:40 hours along Chilumbulu road opposite Luapula road Junction.

Involved was Inspector Lungu Moses aged 33 of Chelston based at Lusaka Traffic Division.

He Sustained internal injuries and died upon arrival at University Teaching Hospital.

Also involved was a Hyundai Tucson registration number AIB 5235 which had Its rear and front parts extensively damaged whilst driven by F/ Mpundu Bupe aged 39 of House number one, Munjiri road of Chilenje South who sustained a swollen upper lip and painful right leg.

On board was a passenger F/Victoria Nelson aged 20 of the same address who complained of chest pains, both have been treated and discharged.

The other involved motor vehicle was a Mitsubishi Fuso registration number ALD 1827 which had its bull bar and front bumper damaged and was driven by M/ Gracious Lemana aged 34 of old Kanyama compound.

The accident happened when the driver of the Fuso truck who was approaching from the direction of East to West, misjudged clearance distance and because of excessive speed went to hit into the first vehicle (Hyundai) which had stopped before further losing control and hit the police officer who was standing in front of the first vehicle.

Body of the deceased officer is currently lying in University Teaching Hospital mortuary whilst the driver of the Fuso truck has since been charged and detained for causing death by dangerous driving.

The Inspector General of Police Mr Lemmy Kajoba and all officers in the rank file convey their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased officer.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON