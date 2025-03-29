Cape Town city council disrupted as ANC’s Banele Majingo joins DA



On Thursday, March 27, 2025, a City of Cape Town council session was abruptly adjourned following the unexpected resignation of Banele Majingo, the ANC caucus leader and Leader of the Opposition.





In a dramatic turn of events, Majingo announced that he would be leaving the African National Congress (ANC) and joining the Democratic Alliance (DA), the city’s governing party. His defection caused an immediate stir, overshadowing the council’s planned business, including the presentation of the 2025/26 budget by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.





Majingo explained that his decision was based on his alignment with the DA’s values, specifically their commitment to clean governance, economic growth, and improving conditions for poor and unemployed residents. In welcoming Majingo, Mayor Hill-Lewis described the defection as “historic,” and extended an invitation to other ANC members and voters to consider following his lead.





However, the ANC quickly dismissed Majingo’s reasons for leaving, suggesting his departure was motivated by personal ambition rather than ideological alignment. The party claimed that Majingo’s move was a strategic attempt to solidify his position ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Sources within the ANC indicated he was facing internal challenges, including scrutiny over his leadership and concerns about manipulated candidate selection processes.





Opposition parties, including GOOD, condemned Majingo’s actions as a betrayal, particularly after he was set to lead a multiparty motion of no confidence against DA Speaker Felicity Purchase a motion that collapsed in his absence. His sudden move has stirred political tensions, leaving the future of the city’s governance uncertain as the 2026 elections loom.