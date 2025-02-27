Cape Town court grants bail to Chidimma Adetshina’s mother Anabela Rungo in immigration case





Anabela Rungo, the mother of Chidimma Adetshina, was granted bail by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.





Rungo was released on R10,000 bail under strict conditions, including house arrest. She is confined to her residence and may only leave for specific purposes, such as court appearances or legal consultations. Authorities have also placed her under close monitoring by immigration officials and police.





Her case, which involves charges related to immigration and identification violations, has been postponed to May 8, 2025, for further investigation. Rungo was arrested earlier in February in connection with these alleged offenses.