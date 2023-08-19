Cape Verde boat tragedy shocks and incenses Senegal

A boat carrying migrants was discovered off the coast of Cape Verde, shocking and infuriating residents of the small Senegalese fishing village of Fass Boye. More than 60 people are thought to be deceased.

Student Moussa Diop, who resides here, revealed to the media that he was travelling on the boat that departed in secret last month with three male cousins and a teenage nephew. Since her son vanished last month, his sister, who had no knowledge he was on the boat, has been in a dire situation.

The family learned of their tragic journey for the first time on Wednesday when one of the cousins sent Mr. Diop a WhatsApp video from Sal informing him that three of them had survived and were in the hospital, but one of the young cousins had passed away.

Mr. Diop claims that relief over those who have survived and grief for lost relatives have overflowed into frustration.

Following the tragedy’s discovery on Wednesday, residents of the town started to vandalise cars and boats, and they also set fire to the mayor’s residence.

Young people lament a lack of chances and demand more assistance from the state.