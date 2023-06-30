CAR CRASH K!LLS CHIEF SIACHITEMA’S AIDE, 3 OTHERS

CHIEF Siachitema’s Messenger in Kalomo, his wife and two of his in-laws have perished in a road accident that happened along Namwala road in Mbabala.

The accident which involved a Toyota Corolla and Subaru vehicles is suspected to have occurred in the late hours of Wednesday night.

Mbabala Primary and Secondary School Parent Teacher Committee- PTC Chairperson, Weaver Simuyambala, confirmed the incident to Byta FM Zambia News but only gave sketchy details as verifications are still going on.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Police Commissioner Paul Achiume is yet to confirm and issue a statement on the matter.

