Cardi B accuses ex Offset of threatening to k!ll her

Cardi B took to Twitter Spaces to put Offset on blast, making a series of serious accusations against him.

According to her, she’s been going through so much ever since they decided to go their separate ways, and she is done keeping quiet.

“He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged.

“He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem.”

She also alleges that Offset has been harassing the man she’s dating for several months, working with bloggers, and more.

She further accused Offset of revenge porn.

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having s3x,” she alleged.

“You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months.”

Cardi went on to suggest that Offset has allegedly been working with an unnamed blogger to shine a spotlight on her dating life.

“This is my pu$$y, I give it to whoever I want to,” she said. “If that b*tch don’t stop harassing me you gonna have the price to pay for it.”

Cardi also accused Offset of sending someone to beat up her friend, sending her explicit voicemails, and more. She even recalled warning his new girlfriend to stay out of the house she purchased.

Offset has yet to address Cardi’s allegations.

Cardi’s latest rant comes shortly after she accused him of ruining her Valentine’s Day. She didn’t specify how he did this, but fans know she spent the holiday with Stefon Diggs. She’d been spotted with the athlete previously, so the outing further fueled rumors that the two of them are an item.