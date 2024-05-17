CARDI B ADMITS TO CRYING OVER ‘HURTFUL’ FAN CRITICISM: ‘I TAKE MY MUSIC SO SERIOUSLY’

Cardi B may be one of Hip Hop’s biggest-selling stars, but even she isn’t immune to the effects of criticism.

In a vulnerable interview with Rolling Stone, whose June 2024 issue she covers, Cardi admitted to being reduced to tears over negative comments online.

“Like yesterday, I was scrolling through TikTok and a bitch made me cry,” she said. “She was just like, ‘She has got to give it up. She’s better off being an influencer. You was cosplaying being a rapper. Because you don’t take it seriously. That’s why you don’t put out your music.’

“And it’s like, I take my music so fucking seriously that that’s why I don’t put it out. Because if it’s not perfect to my ear, if every fucking word doesn’t sound like it’s pronounced right, if the beat is overpowering the words or the words is overpowering the beat, I don’t want to put it out.”

The Bronx rap star added: “When you give so much and somebody just drags it down, like you’re just playing with your pussy all day, just watching Netflix all fucking day long, it’s very hurtful.”

The cover story delves deeper into the long wait for Cardi’s long-awaited new album and the perfectionist tendencies that are partly behind the delay.