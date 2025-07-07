Cardi B breaks up with Stefon Diggs for cheating after divorcing Offset for infidelity

Cardi B has reportedly ended her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, just weeks after going Instagram official, as rumors of his infidelity surface.

The rapper, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Offset in July 2024, sparked breakup speculation by deleting all photos of Diggs from her Instagram account on July 6, 2025.

This move comes on the heels of a high-profile romance that began publicly in May 2025, when the couple was spotted courtside at a New York Knicks game, confirming their relationship.

The breakup rumors follow allegations that Diggs was unfaithful to Cardi B. In early June 2025, an Instagram model named Skymarlenee publicly accused Diggs of cheating, sharing alleged chats and an audio recording that some fans believed featured Cardi B’s voice.

Despite these claims, Cardi and Diggs initially appeared unfazed, with her posting steamy photos and videos of them together on a yacht on June 1, 2025. However, the recent purge of Diggs’ images from her social media suggests the allegations may have strained their relationship.

Cardi’s split from Offset, with whom she shares three children was driven by his repeated infidelity, which she cited as a key reason for their divorce filing in July 2024.

The couple’s rough marriage, which began with a secret wedding in 2017, had previously seen a divorce filing in 2020 that was later withdrawn.

This time, however, Cardi has emphasized her desire to finalize the divorce, expressing frustration over Offset’s alleged harassment and neglect of their children.

Rumors of Cardi’s involvement with Diggs first emerged in October 2024, when podcaster DJ Akademiks claimed she had been flirting with the NFL star while eight months pregnant with her third child.

Offset publicly accused her of infidelity during an Instagram Live, to which Cardi responded defiantly, admitting she began talking to other men in June 2024, weeks before filing for divorce.

Despite initially denying the Diggs rumors as “f—king crazy,” Cardi later confirmed their romance, which included public outings in Miami, Coachella, and a luxurious stay at Château de Farcheville in Paris.