Cardi B Claims BIA Threatened To Release Alleged Evidence Of Her Cheating On Offset

Cardi B believed that someone else was trying to create tension between her and BIA in the past, but now she thinks it was her this whole time.



Cardi B’s heated Instagram Live over the weekend concerning her beef with BIA shocked viewers with her controversial claims to sue the Massachusetts rapper. Moreover, this is because she allegedly spread rumors that Bardi cheated on Offset, which the Bronx MC staunchly denied and called her rival out for supposedly trying to insinuate this.

Not only that, but the “Bongos” spitter even claimed that the REALLY HER creative threatened to release alleged video evidence of her cheating on the former Migos member. This comes from a producer allegedly close to ‘Set, who said that they haven’t seen the video but that BIA threatened to release it if Cardi responds to her diss track.

This diss, “SUE MEEE?,” ended up including the cheating allegations anyway, and folks are debating whether suing someone over rap beef is “hip-hop.” No matter where you fall on that discussion, Cardi B denied any and all allegations, whether they relate to the cheating accusations or the existence of video evidence. This is certainly nasty territory to quickly get into when it comes to this feud.

It’s expected and not all that surprising when looking at past rap beef, but it’s also a pretty steep ramp-up from the style-biting accusations that preceded it.