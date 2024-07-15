Cardi B Doubles Down On Claim Joe Biden Is ‘Selfish’ To Run For President Again

Cardi B has continued to assert her political voice, this time doubling down on her claim that President Biden is “selfish” to run for reelection.

A user on X (Twitter) resurfaced a video of Bartier Cardi sharing her opinion on Thursday (July 11), after news broke that the Biden campaign was polling vice president Kamala Harris’ strength in a head-to-head contest against former President Trump.

Bardi originally shared a video in which she shared her opinion on Biden’s reelection chances.

She said: “I feel like it was very selfish of Biden and the whole Democrat party … that they allow Biden to continue to run for president. I feel like they should have passed the torch to Kamala. This was the perfect moment for her. Right now, I don’t feel like we have strong candidates.”

Cardi B continued: “I feel like this would have been her perfect time to shine. We already know she’s sharp with the fucking mouth. Whatever value that Biden wants, she’s practically the same value. So I feel like it was a little bit selfish to not make that choice to give her this moment to run for presidency.

The clip was re-tweeted, alongside the caption: “So Cardi was making sense all along but y’all was down talking her just coz of her accent? Interesting”

Though Cardi has expressed reservations about voting for Joe Biden in the 2024 election, she has remained staunchly non-Republican.

Back in May, Cardi, who has been supportive of Biden and critical of Trump in the past, declared that she will not be voting for either in the presidential election later this year.

Apparently a fan took that as the rapper turning Republican, and when Bardi shared a snippet of a new song on Monday (July 1), the fan wrote on X: “She may have betrayed our country and turned Republican but at least she found a nice tune.”



Cardi happened to catch the post and swiftly replied, “I will never turn republican lol.”