Cardi B has revealed she no longer wants her $7 million mansion in Atlanta after her ongoing divorce from Offset.

The lavish home has drawn lots of admiration on social media for its beauty and elegance and reports indicate that it is attracting interest from many potential buyers such as rapper Rick Ross.

On Saturday, December 28, Cardi responded to a tweet which highlighted the beauty of her home and called it a “dream mansion” for many.

“My casa … I don’t want it no more tho,” she wrote on X.

When asked why she no longer wanted the property, Cardi explained: “I don’t like living in Atlanta … I actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY.”

One follower then suggested Miami as an alternative, yet to Cardi, it still wouldn’t be the ideal place for her.

“After 2 weeks in Miami I be ready to go back home.”

Rick Ross is known for his real estate investments and is among those eyeing the property.

He previously purchased the mega-mansion of Evander Holyfield and also Meek Mill’s home, which he found on Instagram.

Cardi B has consistently expressed her love for New York City though her Atlanta mansion is a marvelous sight. Her decision to part with the Atlanta home comes as her relationship with Offset remains strained.

In a now-deleted post, Cardi appeared to lash out at Offset on social media, where she wrote, “Fk off and sign the papers today.”

This came after a statement from Offset which accused her of trying to tarnish his reputation.

“You are a fire woman with good music but you focus on dk and trynna make me look bad … This s**t is whack from us both, honestly. Drop the album and go up”