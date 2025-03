Cardi B has gone online to lament after her daughter drew a symbol on her Birkin bag.

The rapper stated in the video that she paid $60K for the bag, only for her daughter to draw on it.

She zoomed in on the camera to show a love symbol on the bag, courtesy of her daughter.

She continued lamenting all through the video.

Viewers have been left divided, with many saying the damage is not noticeable and they would find it endearing if they were in her shoes.

See the video below.