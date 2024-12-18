Cardi B leaks alleged text of Offset begging her for s**£x

Cardi B has ignited fresh controversy in her tumultuous relationship with her estranged husband Offset by sharing explicit messages from him.

In the chats, Offset appears to be pleading for s£x, despite their ongoing divorce.

In the leaked messages, Offset implored Cardi to “come over,” only to be met with a firm rejection

“I told you. You’re never getting this pu*$$y again. And I mean that,” she replied.

Unfazed, Offset doubled down, writing, “I want to fk. Why u being like dat to me. U feel like u gone be on me if u do? I want you. I miss your p*$$y, I miss your face you make when we fk.”

Cardi dismissed his advances, responding, “I don’t feel like I’mma be on you. Y’all nikkas just don’t deserve.”

Though Cardi later deleted the post, it quickly fueled speculation about their ongoing drama.

Offset has yet to comment publicly on the leaked texts.

Just days earlier, Offset’s X account was reportedly hacked, leading to the release of private messages between him and Cardi.

One of those exchanges, dating back to March, showed Offset accusing Cardi of infidelity and questioning their child’s paternity. Cardi fired back, referencing an alleged mistress and accusing Offset’s mother of wrongdoing.

“Everyone knows about you and Pree—EVERYONE KNOWS that’s your girlfriend,” she wrote. “And on top of that, you couldn’t stand up like a man for Kulture. Shya and your mom robbed me cold,” the chat from Cardi reads.