Cardi B Leaks NSFW Text Messages With Offset Amidst IG Meltdown



The back-and-forth keeps getting worse. Cardi B and Offset spent the entirety of Wednesday evening tearing each other down on social media. The rappers/former spouses laid into each other about their respective infidelities.

Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him while she was pregnant with his kid, while the latter accused him of being a hypocrite due to his own cheating. Cardi B went on multiple IG Live rants throughout the night. Then, she resorted to posting text messages on her timeline.

There’s some context needed for the text messages to really click. Cardi B dismissed Offset’s casual attitude towards her by claiming he texts her nonstop.

She got specific with this claim. So specific, in fact, she detailed an instance in which she was tried to block Offset on Instagram. “Coming from the same one that had to DM me all weekend,” she wrote. “Crashing out because he was blocked.” This caused Offset to fire back. The Migos rapper claimed that he doesn’t want anything to do with her. He also stated that he already “won” the argument because Cardi B is his “bm,” or baby mama.

Cardi B didn’t like that, apparently. She decided to up the ante and post text messages between her and Offset. The dates aren’t given, but the exchange does appear to support Cardi’s side of the story. Offset asks the rapper whether she still wants him. “Not really,” Cardi says in response. Offset then states that he will leave her alone before wishing her a good night. A period of time passes, and Offset seemingly takes a more blunt approach. In a NSFW exchange, the Migos rapper appears to ask Cardi B if he can “j*ck off” while she’s on the phone.

Cardi posted the screenshot while mockingly quoting Offset’s earlier insult. “Everybody can see I don’t want you,” she wrote. “Face a*s boy please.” It’s difficult to imagine this Instagram confrontation lasting much longer. Cardi and Offset have shown that they’re willing to embarrass the other person in front of fans. That said, this is a new level of sharing or rather, over-sharing. Hopefully the co-parents decide to set their differences aside. At this point in the feud, neither Cardi nor Offset appear the victor.