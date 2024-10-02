Cardi B reveals she got butt injections removed in January

Cardi B is getting straightforward about her enhancement procedure, which was done many years ago. The “Money” emcee disclosed that she had surgery earlier this year to remove more of her butt injections, following the start of her extraction process two years ago.

“In January right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery,” Cardi, 31, said on Instagram Live on September 29. “I got some more butt injections removed because you know it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed, and I also went to fix certain things with my fibrosis.”

The butt injections she had were biopolymers—a liquid silicone gel—known to pose serious health risks, including fibrosis, according to E News.

She shared news of her recent surgery while discussing her surprise pregnancy with her third child, whom she welcomed earlier this month with her estranged husband Offset.

Cardi, mother to Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, revealed that her pregnancy went undetected during two blood tests before her surgery. Despite her concerns about potential complications from the procedure, she stated that her baby girl’s birth was “perfect.”

In 2022, Cardi disclosed on Instagram Live that she had 95% of her butt injections, which she received in a basement in 2014, removed, urging her followers to exercise caution with body modifications.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my a—(no spaces between dashes),’ so you result to a—(no spaces between dashes) shots, b—h don’t f——g do it!”

Cardi has been candid about her various cosmetic procedures, including breast implants, rhinoplasty, and liposuction. After the birth of her daughter Kulture in 2019, she had to cancel several performances to recover from surgery.

Upon her recovery, the “Enough” rapper explained to E News her reasons for being open about her experiences with plastic surgery.

“It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things,” the Grammy winner said at the time. “Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually like a very long process, recovery,” she shared. “It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.”