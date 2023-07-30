Cardi B Throws Mic At Fan During Concert

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, known professionally as Cardi B, hurled a singing microphone at a fan in the crowd during a concert.

The fan in the viral video had tossed a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage.

The 30-year-old WAP hitmaker, who just released a new song with her husband Offset titled Jealousy decided to fight back at her hater during a concert on Saturday.

In the video clip which is making the rounds on social media on Sunday, the entertainer could be seen shouting in anger as she threw the microphone in the direction of the person that poured the liquid on her from a cup.

Credit: Twitter | PopeBase