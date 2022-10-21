CARE PLAN FOR 13 SURVIVORS OF THE ABDUCTION DEVELOPED-GOVT

By Scoop reporter

Care plan for each survivor of the abducted 13 girls has been developed based on the identified mental health and social economic needs, says Minister of Minister of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba.

She said the young women underwent psychosocial and mental therapy under the auspices of Social Welfare Officers and Mental health Practitioners from October 7-14, 2022 in a designated place of safety.

Ms Mwamba said government has since reintegrated the 13 young women who were rescued from the abductors, back into their families.

She said their families who also underwent counseling, were at hand to receive the survivors in their custody and have since travelled back to their respective areas.

Ms Mwamba said the Ministry is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Gender Division on specific interventions to ensure that the young women transition back into the education system in a better environment.

The Ministry has urged general public to support the rehabilitation process of the survivors as they are now reintegrated back into society, by avoiding stigmatization and victimization. See less