CAREER DIPLOMATS TRAINING KICKS OFF

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo has clarified that the on-going training of Diplomats at the Zambia Institute of Diplomatic and International Studies (ZIDIS) which commenced on 19th April, 2022, in Lusaka is the first phase of trainings for the career diplomats and other specialized agents.

In a statement released to the Media yesterday, Mr Kakubo said that the current training programme would be preceded by similar training sessions by ZIDIS in a phased approach as and when officers are designated for deployment into Foreign Service by the Government.

He said the training programme is for the newly appointed and sworn-in Permanent Representative of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations, 11 designated career diplomats from the Public Service and 14 officers from Specialized Agencies.

He said that, Government remains committed to providing opportunities that will enable Zambians to serve the country in different sectors, including the Foreign Missions.

He said through its methodical approach, the New Dawn Government had developed a career Diplomatic Service that will help to promote economic diplomacy and multilateralism, in the country’s quest to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral relations with other countries and international institutions, respectively.

“This will in turn contribute to the Government’s goal of developing the country and improving people’s wellbeing, among other key priorities,” he said.

