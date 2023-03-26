CARETAKER IN POLICE CARE OVER CHILD STEALING

A 26-YEAR-OLD caretaker of Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa area has been arrested for child stealing after he tried to kidnap an eight-year-old boy who he found on a footpath in Masala.

Aubrey Nonde, for unknown reasons, is believed to have tried to kidnap Marcus Ndovi, but the boy was rescued after he screamed for help.

A 32-year-old woman, Purity Chembo, rescued the juvenile and called other members of the public for help.

After interviewing him, Nonde said he was coming from a place in Ndola’s Masala area called Gabon, known for selling illicit alcohol, when he grabbed and took the victim.

ZDM