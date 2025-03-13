CARITAS CHIPATA CALLS FOR BANNING OF POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA FROM NATIONAL EVENTS



Caritas Chipata Director John Mthadziko Zulu has suggested that political party regalia be banned from national events to avoid incidents of violence among political party cadres.





Mr. Zulu says national events like youth day, women’s day and Independence Day among others should be used to promote national unity and not division.



He says instead of parading political regalia; national colours should be encouraged on important national events.





Mr. Zulu has condemned the violence that left 32 window panes at the school hall at Lundazi Boarding School damaged.





He says findings by Caritas Chipata suggest that the area Member of Parliament, the District Commissioner and Council Chairperson had different camps thereby creating tension among their supporters.





Mr. Zulu has called for political maturity to differentiate between national and political events.