CARITAS CONDEMNS THE ACTIONS OF THE KATETE VILLAGERS BUT REMINDS THE POLICE THAT THEY CANNOT CORRECT A WRONG BY COMMITTING ANOTHER WRONG

Caritas Chipata has condemned the beating up of Police officers, the burning of the police vehicle and the properties that was destroyed by the villagers in Katete District.

Organizations Good Governance Programs Coordinator John Mthadziko Zulu says the action of citizens taking the law into their own hands is destructive and must be condemned.

Mr. Zulu has however reminded the Police that they cannot correct a wrong by committing another wrong.

He stated that minimum force has a limit and the arrest of suspects must not be brutal.

Mr. Zulu says his organization is expecting the police to be professional and that the rights of women and Children must be respected.

Police in Katete arrested 20 suspects who have been charged with three counts of malicious damage to property, one count of Arson and one count of assault on police officers.

The two other suspects were released due to insufficient evidence.