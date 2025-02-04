CARITAS ZAMBIA URGES SADC TO INTENSIFY EFFORTS TO END CONFLICTS IN SOUTHERN AFRICA



Caritas Zambia is urging the Southern African Development Community -SADC- to step up its efforts in stopping conflicts in Southern Africa.





Despite SADC recently expressing concern over the worsening security and humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC-, Caritas Zambia Executive Director Father Gabriel Mapulanga believes the organization has been too quiet on the ongoing wars in Congo and South Sudan.





Father Mapulanga has emphasized the importance of SADC leaders taking a proactive role in ending the war, which he says is having a devastating impact on the economies of not only the countries involved but also their neighbors.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Father Mapulanga says Caritas wants to see more effort from sadc to stabilize the region and bring an end to the conflict.



PN