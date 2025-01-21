Carlo Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid at the end of the seaon

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave the club at the end of the season according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, which cited anonymous sources on Monday.

The Italian tactician hopes that Real Madrid will accept his decision, as he feels that his cycle at the Blancos has come to a conclusion after becoming the club’s most successful manager in history.

Ancelotti had already been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu last year, with rumours suggesting the Brazilian Football Federation was interested in making him Tite’s successor at the helm of the National Team.

When it comes to replacements, Onda Cero notes that former Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is “the favourite”.

The 2014 Champions League winner has shown his ability as a coach with his feats at Bayer Leverkusen, rejecting Liverpool last summer to remain in Germany.

Carlo Ancelotti, 66, returned to the La Liga giants in 2021 for a second stint, adding two more Champions League trophies to the one he had already secured at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014, as well as two Spanish titles.