CARLOS CHAMA HAILS PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA AS A VISIONARY LEADER DURING CATHOLIC SERVICE IN PETAUKE

Petauke Constituency Citizens First parliamentary candidate Carlos Chama has described President Harry Kalaba as an outstanding and visionary leader for Zambia.

He made these remarks on Sunday during a morning service at St. Oscars Parish Catholic Church in Petauke.

Chama, who is vying for the parliamentary seat in the upcoming February 6th by-election, was accompanied by senior members of the Citizens First Party and the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).

Among the notable figures present were Citizens First Central Committee Member and In-Charge of Mobilization, Henry Chilombo, who also serves as the Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilization under UKA.

Also in attendance was the party’s Deputy National Spokesperson, Danton Ndhlovu, along with provincial leaders from the Eastern Province.

UKA’s National Deputy Chairperson for Mobilization, Davis Musonda—who also holds the position of MCC In-Charge of Mobilization under the National Democratic Congress (NDC)—was part of the delegation.

During the service, Chama reaffirmed his commitment to working with President Kalaba and other UKA leaders to bring meaningful development to Petauke and the nation at large.

He emphasized that the Citizens First Party, as a key player in the UKA, is dedicated to transformative leadership that prioritizes economic growth, job creation, and social justice.

The gathering at St. Oscars Parish highlighted the growing support for the Citizens First candidate in Petauke, with Chama urging constituents to rally behind UKA’s vision for a better Zambia.

The leaders later engaged in discussions with parishioners, further strengthening their grassroots connections ahead of the February 6th election.