CARTEL ARRESTED FOR SIPHONING DIESEL FROM A TRUCK

Police in Lusaka arrested a Tanker Truck driver and three others after they were found siphoning Diesel along 7070 Ring Road.

Police were on their usual night patrols when they came across four people, including the driver of the truck identified as Obrey Chimani aged 34 of Mandevu Compound.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM Zambia that the four were siphoning fuel from a FAW Tanker Truck, property of Oasis Petroleum Company.

He says the suspects had already filled 4×210 drums with Diesel while two other drums were empty.

Mwale says other people were in a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number ALD 7994, which sped off upon seeing a Police motor vehicle.

He says other suspects arrested were identified as Moses Mangala aged 48 of Chingwere Compound, Paul Lunda aged 32 and John Mumba aged 31 both of Matero township.

The incident happened on April 7, 2023 around 22:00 hours.

The value of the stolen fuel is yet to be established.

