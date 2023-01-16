CASE AGAINST CHIEF JUSTICE MUMBA MALILA WILL BE TABLED BEFORE COMMISSION – JCC

By New Dawn Reporter

THE Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) says it will table the judicial misconduct case against Chief Justice Mumba Malila and Supreme Court Justice Jones Chinyama.

In a letter acknowledged receiving an official complaint from PFront presidential aspirant, Emmanuel Mwamba, Commissions’ secretary, Naisa Makeleta says the complaint will be tabled for consideration.

In his complaint to the JCC, Mwamba has cited the Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila and Supreme Court Justice, Jones Chinyama, for alleged professional misconduct and bias.

Mwamba complained that in the hearing and determination of the corruption appeal case of former Minister of Finance Dr. Katele Kalumba and 3 others, involving payments made in a secret intelligence account, the ZAMTROP, the two Justices should have recused themselves.

He disclosed that the two dealt with similar detailed facts of the secret account when they previously served as Attorney General and Lusaka Magistrate respectively.

Mwamba stated that the principles guiding recusal should have been evoked and applied, and two Justices should have excused themselves from adjudication the appeals case