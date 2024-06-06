Casemiro joins board of directors at Spanish club amid Manchester United exit rumours

In a surprising move, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has joined Spanish side, Marbella FC, taking on a new role as a director and shareholder at the club.

The Brazilian midfielder’s future at Manchester United remains very uncertain, with the former Real Madrid man strongly linked with a move away.

At 32 years old, Casemiro has one eye on his future after investing in Marbella, who play in the Spanish fourth tier.

After being announced as the new director, he said:

“It is an honour for me to join Marbella Football Club because my biggest motivation is the spectacular possibilities for growth of the club. “I have been to Marbella with my family on several occasions and both my children, my wife and I are in love with this city, with which we want to be connected for life. “No doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the highest, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful ascent to Primera.”

Speculation has linked the former Real Madrid player with a move away from Old Trafford, with strong indications that he may go to Saudi Arabia as he has attracted interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al Nassr, where his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays.

It was reported on Monday, June 3 that Ronaldo has personally approached him in an attempt to convince him to join the Saudi Pro League.

Besides Al Nassr, Both Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya are also reportedly vying for Casemiro’s signature, presenting him with lucrative opportunities as he considers his next move.