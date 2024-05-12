Casemiro not a part of Brazil squad for Copa America

Brazil’s squad for next month’s Copa America has been announced, with Manchester United midfielder Casemiro notably left out of the 23-man squad.

The 32-year-old, who has 75 caps for Brazil, has had a challenging season at Old Trafford and was not selected by coach Dorival Jr.

Other notable absences include Tottenham forward Richarlison, Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, and Casemiro’s United teammate Antony. Neymar is also missing from the squad as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Manchester City counterpart Ederson are among the nine Premier League players selected for the tournament in the United States, which runs from June 20 to July 14.

Arsenal’s Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli are in the squad, along with midfielders Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Joao Gomes (Wolves), and Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

Dorival Jr also included teenage Palmeiras striker Endrick, who will join Real Madrid this summer. Endrick made history as the youngest male goalscorer for club or country at Wembley Stadium when he scored against England in March at just 17 years and 246 days old.