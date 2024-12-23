CASH FOR WORK BENEFICIARIES ALLEGEDLY BEING CHARGED FOR REGISTRATION IN NYIMBA



Reports Indicate some Beneficiaries of the Cash for work Program Are Being Charged for Registration in Nyimba.





Government programs are reportedly being exploited for financial gain in Nyimba’s Mtilizi ward.



Area Councillor Evaristo Phiri informed Breeze FM News that individuals are being charged between 10 and 20 Kwacha per person for registration in the Cash for Work program.





The fees, Mr. Phiri says, are being used to cover transport costs.



Breeze FM News has obtained recordings in which a Zonal Representative, a Community Welfare Assistance Committee member, and a DMMU Satellite Committee member admit to charging residents for transportation money.





The recordings also reveal that maize from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), intended for community sales, is being sold at 340 Kwacha per bag instead of the official price of 330 Kwacha.



When contacted for comment, a Mulira Zonal Representative, identified only as Morris, explained to Breeze FM News that the initiative had been discussed with the community to assist with transportation and communication needs.





He acknowledged that while some residents disagreed with the fees, the initiative was still implemented.





Meanwhile, Nyimba District Commissioner Paul Daka stated that he was unaware of these developments and confirmed that his office would investigate the matter.



Breeze FM