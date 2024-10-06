CASH FOR WORK INITIATIVE BOOSTS LIVELIHOODS, GOVERNMENT EXTENDS PROGRAM TO 2025



… as K2 billion is pumped in for the Cash for Work Initiative to be extended.



October 5, 2024



LUSAKA – In a joyous development under the Cash for Work Initiative, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Phiri, has announced the government’s decision to extend the initiative to 2025, with an additional K2 billion, bringing the total budget to K4 billion.



During his visit to Kanyama today, he spoke on the sidelines after meeting residents for the verification of their properties, which have been affected by drainage construction works in the area.



Mr. Phiri further explained how the initiative has helped improve income and food security for households while also supporting the upkeep of public infrastructure, including drainage systems.



He praised local authorities like Kafue for promptly paying beneficiaries but expressed concern over delays in some areas. Despite the ministry releasing K300 million monthly to local authorities, some beneficiaries had yet to be paid, which Mr. Phiri found unacceptable.



While a five-day delay is understandable for logistical reasons, he stressed that delays beyond 14 days would diminish the program’s impact.



He called for improved efficiency in payment processes to maintain the program’s success and avoid setbacks like those experienced with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). Mr. Phiri emphasized the program’s positive impact on beneficiaries and communities.



In closing, Mr. Phiri urged all stakeholders to work diligently, ensuring beneficiaries are paid on time, safeguarding the initiative’s impact on local communities.



